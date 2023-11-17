Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Cracks Down Illegal Constructions Across City; 86 Notices Sent

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Cracks Down Illegal Constructions; 86 Notices Sent | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In response to the rising cases of unauthorized construction plaguing the city, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has initiated action to curb the proliferation of illegal structures. Over the last three months, from July to September 2023, CIDCO has issued notices to 86 illegal constructions, primarily targeting the Ghansoli node in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area.

Taking a stringent stance against the unauthorized constructions, CIDCO has already taken action on some, with plans to address more in the coming weeks. A significant number of these illegal projects are concentrated in the Gothivali village area, posing a serious threat to the city's urban planning and safety standards.

Ghansoli, in particular, has become a hotspot for illegal constructions, prompting CIDCO's immediate attention. The ongoing construction of hundreds of new illegal projects in the Gothivali village area has raised concerns about the potential compromise of safety and environmental regulations.

Notices Sent To Constructions In Various Areas

CIDCO's vigilance extends beyond Ghansoli, as 19 constructions in the Ulwe node of South Navi Mumbai are now under scrutiny. Notices have been served under the MRTP (Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning) Act to these constructions. In addition, three illegal constructions in Kalamboli and Karanjade nodes numbered 1 and 2 respectively, have also received notices.

The civic body urges citizens to exercise caution and refrain from purchasing houses in construction projects where notices have been issued. This appeal aims to protect potential buyers from falling victim to fraudulent property deals associated with these unauthorized constructions.

Not only in Ghansoli but also in other key nodes, CIDCO is taking strict measures. Notices have been issued to 41 constructions in Ghansoli, leading to the demolition of several structures. In Nerul division, 14 constructions have received notices, while Koparkhairane, Sanpada, Vashi, and Belapur nodes collectively account for notices served to 9 illegal constructions.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)