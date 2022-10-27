Navi Mumbai: CIDCO assures to resolve civic issues in Taloja

CIDCO to repair potholes developed during the monsoon. | Photo by IANS

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has assured residents of phases one and two of the Taloja node to address civic issues. Residents of the node have been demanding the repair of roads that are in bad condition. Many of the roads developed potholes during the monsoon and they have not been repaired.

While talking to the media, Shaibaz Patel, Youth president of NCP Panvel said that continuously follow-up with CIDCO finally brought results as the planning agency assured to address the civic issues. “CIDCO has also given in a written assurance to solve the issues earliest,” said Patel.

According to residents, the major civic problems of the area are uneven roads and it got worse after the monsoon. “There were cases of two-wheelers falling into potholes and the passengers getting injured,” said Patel, adding that overflowing nullahs and missing zebra crossing are the other demands that residents made from the planning agency.

