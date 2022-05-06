Navi Mumbai: CIDCO appeals landowners to submit suggestions, objections to NAINA’s draft TPS 4,5,6, and 7

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has sought suggestions or objections from landowners for preparing the draft of the Town Planning Scheme (TPS) numbers 4, 5, 6, and 7 of NAINA. CIDCO is the special planning authority for implementing the interim development plan of 23 villages of NAINA.

CIDCO has appealed to landowners to submit their suggestions or objections at CIDCO’s NAINA office.

“As a part of this proposal Draft Town Planning Schemes No.1, 2, and 3 have been approved by the government. The proposal to prepare TPS 4, 5, 6, and 7 was declared on 21.06.2019, 26.06.2019, 08.08.2019, and 18.09.2019 respectively. Notice regarding the publication of these schemes has been published in the Gazette of the Government of Maharashtra dated 25.04.2022,” said an official from CIDCO.

The official added that detailed maps, reports, and regulations forms number 1 and 2 of the schemes have been made available for landowners at the NAINA office, 7th floor, Tower number 10, CBD Belapur Railway Station Complex as well as CIDCO's website www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in

CIDCO has appealed that in case of any discrepancy found between the size of the original land and the final plot offered to the landowners and in case of any suggestions or objections regarding the above draft schemes, the concerned landowners can submit their suggestions or objections with 7/12 extract and Gut book nakasha at CIDCO’s NAINA office within 30 days from the date of publication of notice regarding the publication of the draft schemes in newspapers. The draft schemes will be submitted for the approval of the State Government about the valid suggestions.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 07:45 PM IST