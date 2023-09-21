Navi Mumbai: CCTVs Help Police Trace Commuter's Missing Video Camera Kit Worth ₹1.50 Lakh

CCTVs helped commuter to retrieve his camera kit | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: A large number of CCTV cameras installed across the city is now proving fruitful as Navi Mumbai police recovered a high-end DSLR Video Camera Kit worth ₹1.5 lakh after a commuter forgot in an autorickshaw on September 17.

While commuting from Konkan Bhawan in Belapur to Seawoods, Jude Varghese Thomas Vithayasheel, 21, forgot his Sony A-7 M3 DSLR Video Camera Kit worth ₹1,50,000. After he noticed, he immediately approached Belapur police and lodged a missing complaint on the same day.

Complainant forgot his bag in autorikshaw

According to police, the complainant missed his bag containing a video camera kit in the autorickshaw after he reached Akshar Chowk, Palm Beach Road in Seawoods.

The next day, on September 18, the Navi Mumbai police thoroughly checked the CCTV footage of both the CCTV Command Centre at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate and CIDCO CCTV Command Centre. However, despite a very skillful investigation, the registration number of the suspected rickshaw number could not be seen clearly due to heavy rain at that time.

How cops retreived the bag

Losing hope, Vithayasheel was about to leave the CCTV command centre of Navi Mumbai police, police constables Sachin Eknath Kadu and Ankush Gadge who were working at CCTV Command Centre asked him to stop for a moment. “They managed to get two similar numbers of the obscure rickshaw number seen on the CCTV. With the registration number, they managed to get the mobile number of the said rickshaw driver,” said an official from the Communication and Information Technology department.

When the police called the driver of both rickshaws, one of them admitted to have the bag containing a video camera kit. “The rickshaw driver was identified as Suresh Rane, a resident of Juhugaon in Vashi and he admitted to have the kit,” said the official.

The police recovered the missing camera kit safely and returned it to the complainant immediately.

“The CCTV cameras installed in the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate are useful for the citizens and are guiding the police in the investigation of many crimes and incidents,” added the official.

