Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Gets 44 CCTV Cameras For Enhanced Safety

Panvel City Police Station has installed CCTV cameras at crowded and important places in the city for the safety of citizens. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur inspected the control room on Saturday and opined that these cameras will play an important role in maintaining law and order in the city.

On the occasion, apart from MLA Thakur Umesh Inamdar, Prakash Khaire and police officers were present.

Nitin Thackeray, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station informed that a total of 44 CCTV cameras are installed at crowded and important locations in the Panvel City area and the control room is set up at the police station. The technical support was provided by Naimuddin Shaikh (Rintu) CCTV Technician.

In addition, the public announcement system will also be set up with control at the police station to handle any untoward situation in case of emergency.

Senior PI Thackeray informed that Panvel will be the first city in entire Maharashtra to have such a facility.

MLA Prashant Thakur discussed the traffic congestion in crowded places, markets, Saraf Bazar, Chilli Galli, among others. “We have decided to hold a meeting soon with traffic officials to prepare a planned plan to avoid traffic congestion in the city during the upcoming festival season,” said Thakur. He added that since CCTV is needed for the safety of the city, adequate funds will be made available.