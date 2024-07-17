Navi Mumbai: CBI Arrests RPF Sub-Inspector For Allegedly Demanding Bribe To Release Seized Trailer | Representational image

Navi Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested a Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector from Navi Mumbai for allegedly demanding a bribe from the complainant for releasing his trailer, which was seized by RPF in a case. The CBI also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused at Kalyan.

According to the agency sources, a complaint dated 15.07.2024 had been received from a Jalna resident against Bablu Kumar, Sub-Inspector, RPF, posted at Outpost Uran, RPF Thana, Navi Mumbai for demand of bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for releasing his trailer, which was seized by RPF in a case.

The complainant had filed an application before the Railway Court for releasing his seized trailer, which is fixed for hearing on 20.07.2024. The accused allegedly threatened the complainant that he would not release the trailer even after Court order, if the complainant does not pay a bribe, CBI officials said.

"The allegations mentioned in the complaint had been discretely verified on 15.07.2024, which revealed that Bablu Kumar had increased the demand from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh and finally after negotiation, he agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant," said an official.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant. The accused was arrested by CBI on Tuesday and has been produced before the competent Court. The arrested accused has been remanded to CBI custody up to 19/07/2024 by the Court.