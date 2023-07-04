 Navi Mumbai: Burglary in Rabale House; Valuables Worth ₹1.35 Lakh Stolen
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Burglary in Rabale House; Valuables Worth ₹1.35 Lakh Stolen

Navi Mumbai: Burglary in Rabale House; Valuables Worth ₹1.35 Lakh Stolen

18 gm gold, 1,840 gm silver and ₹45,000 cash were stolen from a house at sector 3 in Airoli on Sunday night.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Representational Image | Pixabay

The Rabale police have registered a case of burglary after valuables worth Rs 1.35 lakh including Rs 45,000 cash were stolen from a house at sector 3 in Airoli on Sunday night. The house had been closed when the crime was committed.

The burglary

The complainant Monika Maheshwari, who lives with her sister, had gone to Seawoods at around 4:30 pm regarding work. Her younger sister had also left home, latching the main door, at around 5.30 pm. But she had forgotten to lock a main iron fabricated door.

When Monika's sister returned home at around 9 pm, she noticed that the door was broken and that valuable items were missing. She informed Monika about the incident, and they approached Rabale police station.

Police registers case

According to the police, an unidentified thief broke into the house and decamped with approximately 18 gm of gold jewellery, 1,840 gm of silver jewellery, and around ₹45,000 in cash. Rabale Police registered a case of theft against the person and has started an investigation.

article-image

