Navi Mumbai: Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to four people

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, we have been bombarded with mostly negative news, most of which is about the rise in number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

Optimistic news is in less supply these days. But, on reading this news, one might at least feel happy for the survivors. What can be called a heart-touching tale, a 62-year-old Navi Mumbai-based brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to four people.

The 62-year-old woman, from Panvel, was rushed to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital in critical condition on September 26. On evaluation, she was diagnosed with intra-cranial Hemorrhage. Despite all the treatment and efforts, she did not recover and eventually was declared brain dead on September 29.

Doctors counselled her family members following which they agreed to donate her organs and the family consented. The hospital doctors then harvested the liver, kidneys, and lung from the deceased donor.