Navi Mumbai: Residents demand deadline extension for payment of property tax

Several residents staying within the limits of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) could not pay their property tax, as they missed the last date of payment.

Speaking over the issue, several residents alleged that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demanded the tax on very short notice. As per the information, the NMMC sent the property tax bills in the third week of September demanding the payment of tax within a week's time.

Now that many of them missed the deadline already, the residents are demanding the postponement of the last date for the payment of property tax until the end of the year.

Divya Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi said that citizens started receiving the property tax bills from September 20 and the deadline to pay the tax is September 30.

“Since the civic body asked to pay the tax on very short notice, many citizens could not pay in time,” said Gaikwad, adding that it is not possible for everyone to pay the tax in just a week notice as many of them have lost their jobs and they are already going through a financial crisis.

The civic body imposes penalties if tax is not paid in time. The amount of penalty depends upon the duration of the delay in making the payment.

Normally, the civic body sends property tax in the first week of May and the deadline to pay is June 30. However, due to the lockdown, the civic administration could not send the bills in May as the staff was busy in COVID-19 management.

Gaikwad met the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar over the issue and requested him to extend the last date of payment till the end of the year. “I put the issue before the municipal commissioner and also requested to extend the date 31 December and he assured that he will look into,” said Gaikwad.

Though there are several modes available to pay property tax, Gaikwad demanded that tax collection to be set up across the city as many citizens are not comfortable to pay tax online.

“Housing society has only option to pay the tax through cheque or deposit in the bank. In addition, there is COVID Care Centre opposite of Vashi ward office, going there will not be safe for them,” said Gaikwad.

She added that as many people have lost the jobs, the civic body should also waive off the property tax of lower-income group people. A senior civic official said that they are looking into how they can help the citizens.

Residents demand MSEDCL maintenance shutdown on Sunday

The MSEDCL shuts down electricity supply for four hours on Friday for weekly maintenance. However, the disruption of electricity supply affect the online classes of children.

Divya Gaikwad, former BJP corporator from Vashi has written to Dr Nitin Raut, Minister of Energy and requested him that the maintenance should be carried out on Sunday instead of Friday.

“As most of the people are working from home, a continuous electricity supply is essential for them,” said Gaikwad.