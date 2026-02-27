Navi Mumbai Braces For 15–20 Lakh Devotees At Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Commemoration In Kharghar

With an estimated 18 to 20 lakh devotees expected to attend the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ 350th martyrdom commemoration of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on February 28 and March 1 at Owe Ground. |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai is gearing up for one of its largest-ever religious gatherings, with an estimated 15 to 20 lakh devotees expected to attend the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as ‘Hind Di Chadar’, on February 28 and March 1 at Owe Ground, Sector 29, Kharghar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the congregation virtually, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with other senior leaders, are expected to remain present at the venue.

A multi-agency coordination plan has been activated to manage the scale of the event. The Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office is overseeing preparations in coordination with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Raigad district administration and police authorities.

Nearly 3,000 security personnel will be deployed, supported by more than 300 CCTV cameras linked to a central control room to monitor crowd movement. A one-to-two kilometre radius around the venue will function as a restricted vehicular zone during the programme.

Heavy traffic movement is anticipated from Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Diversions have been planned on the Sion-Panvel Highway, particularly to regulate heavy vehicles bound for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port area. Authorities have earmarked 30 to 38 parking grounds and arranged over 150 special bus services to ferry devotees.

To ensure basic amenities, civic bodies have installed nearly 1,000 temporary toilets and deployed over 500 sanitation workers. Drinking water facilities, adequate lighting and power backup systems have been put in place. Accommodation arrangements for approximately 25,000 visitors have also been made.

Medical preparedness includes deployment of over 300 doctors and paramedical staff, multiple temporary health centres, 20 ambulances and a temporary ICU unit at the site. Around 350 hospital beds, including 75 ICU beds, have been reserved at nearby hospitals.

The Sikh community has also set up a massive langar pavilion, where thousands of volunteers will serve free meals to devotees over the two-day event.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have enforced entry restrictions, route diversions and no-parking zones from 12.01 am on February 28 to midnight on March 1, urging motorists to follow advisories and use alternate routes to avoid congestion.

