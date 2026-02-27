Navi Mumbai Job Scam: Father-Son Duo Accused Of Cheating Youths Of ₹20.40 Lakh In Merchant Navy Recruitment Racket; CBD Police Register Case

CBD Police Station launches a manhunt after a father-son duo allegedly duped job aspirants of ₹20.40 lakh through a fake merchant navy recruitment office in Navi Mumbai | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai, Feb 26: A father-son duo allegedly duped several educated youths of Rs 20.40 lakh by promising jobs in the merchant navy and shipping sector before fleeing, following which CBD Police Station registered a cheating case and launched a search for the accused.

Accused opened marine job office

The accused have been identified as Vaibhav Sanjay Singh (32) and his father Sanjay Singh (64), who had opened an office six months ago under the name SSS Nautical Marine Pvt. Ltd. at Raheja Arcade building in CBD Sector-11.

Police said the duo collected details of youths aspiring to work in the merchant navy and shipping industry and lured them with promises of securing jobs aboard foreign vessels.

One of the complainants, Nahush Namdev Neugre (23), a resident of Diva, paid Rs 1 lakh for a job. When he repeatedly visited the office to inquire about his placement, he realised that several others had also been duped.

These include Ishwarsingh Kathayat from Uttarakhand, who allegedly paid Rs 7.50 lakh for a job in Norway; Sandeep Chavan from Digha, Navi Mumbai, who paid Rs 69,800; Mohammad Kafeel Ansari from Mumbra, who paid Rs 70,000; and Danish Shafik Khan from Uttar Pradesh, who paid Rs 50,000 for a job in the Maldives.

In addition, the accused had allegedly borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Shubham Darekar, a youth employed at their office.

Affidavit promise, then disappearance

When the victims began demanding their money back after no jobs materialised, Sanjay Singh allegedly executed an affidavit on stamp paper on November 21, 2025, assuring that he would sell his ancestral land and repay everyone. However, soon after, the duo locked the office and absconded.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused systematically targeted educated youths seeking overseas employment in the shipping sector. We are verifying their financial transactions and checking whether more victims have been cheated. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest both accused at the earliest,” a police officer from CBD Police Station said.

Also Watch:

Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway. The accused, originally from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Ulwe, are suspected to have duped more youths.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/