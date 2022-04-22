Navi Mumbai: BJP seeks permission to set up Shivaji Maharaj statue at Hiranandani junction in Kharghar

The Kharghar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Panvel Municipal Corporation (BJP) to allow to set up of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at an open space near Hiranandani Chowk along the Sion-Panvel highway in Kharghar. Earlier, they were following CIDCO. However, the transfer of services from CIDCO to PMC is underway. The outfit has now written to PMC.

Prabhakar Joshi, the senior party leader of Panvel Taluka BJP said that they were following CIDCO and even officials from the planning agency had visited the place. “The CIDCO was about to issue the permission letter, the lockdown was imposed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The whole process stopped there,” said Joshi. He added that now the PMC is taking overall services, and we have written to the civic body to allow us to install the statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

According to the party, the Hiranandani junction near the Three Star hotel in Kharghar is the entry point of Navi Mumbai and Kharghar. A Shivaji Maharaj statue will be good for the node and city as visitors will first see the Shivaji Maharaj while entering the city. “The statue will add to the beauty of the Kharghar node of the city,” said Joshi.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:20 PM IST