Navi Mumbai: Bihar Resident Arrested For Swindling Oil Packaging Company Of Coupons Worth ₹47 Lakh In Taloja

Representative Image

A 20-year-old man hailing from Bihar, identified as Sujit Kumar Dharamdev Ram, was apprehended by Taloja police for his alleged involvement in swindling an oil packaging company through the theft of coupons valued at Rs 47 lakh. The suspect had been employed at the oil company for a limited period.

The police detained Sujit Kumar from his hometown, Buxar, in Bihar, where he was residing.

As per the police, Ram had worked at an oil firm situated in Taloja MIDC for a brief duration. During his tenure, he managed to pilfer a quantity of coupons designed for customer use. An official stated, "The company was engaged in oil packaging. Alongside the oil bottles, they included coupons of denominations Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 within the packaging."

His familiarity with the company's operations enabled him to steal the coupons, and he further educated himself on how to redeem them by watching instructional videos on YouTube. While still employed at the company, he successfully redeemed some of the coupons.

Subsequently, he resigned from his position and absconded to his hometown. Substantial coupon losses were later noticed by senior company officials.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Taloja police station. Under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Sunil Gurav, the suspect was apprehended in Bihar within a span of 10 days and subsequently brought back to Taloja for further proceedings.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused, Ram, had redeemed coupons totaling Rs 47,09,830 into an account belonging to one of his acquaintances.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Takes Action Against Private Buses Over Violating Traffic Rules

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)