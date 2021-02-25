Navi Mumbai: Bhiwandi man held with sand boa snake worth Rs 2 crore

Kharghar police arrested a 40-year-old man on Tuesday and rescued a sand boa snake that he had brought in Kharghar to sell. However, the police caught him with the snake when he entered in the node.

The arrested person was identified as Kishore Govind Patil, a resident of Bhiwandi and a mechanic by profession.

The cost of the rescued depends on buyers’ capacity to pay. However, the police said that the rescued one could fetch Rs 2 crore.

Patil used to claim that he can get a good price as there is a belief that keeping the rare snake at home brings money and prosperity.

Santrunghan Mali, senior inspector from Kharghar police station said, “We had received information that a man had entered our area with a snake and was trying to sell it for Rs 25 crore saying that a person gets wealthy if he keeps one such snake at home. One of our teams immediately reached that spot and caught hold of the suspect before he could flee. While checking his bag they found the snake and arrested him from the spot.”

Mali said, “During investigation, the accused said that he was planning to start a hotel of his own by selling the snake. However, it is still not clear from where he got the snake. We are also trying to find out if he had sold such snakes in Navi Mumbai in the past.”

The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Wild Life Protection Act. He was produced before the judicial court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody till March 1.