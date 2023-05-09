Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre demands thorough investigation of woman’s allegation

Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre |

A day after a 48-year-old woman submitted a letter to Nerul police station to withdraw her complaint against Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik and alleged that she made allegations against Naik last year at the behest of Belapur MLA Mhatre and Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief Vijay Chougule, Mhatre demanded a thorough investigation into the whole episode.

Mhatre interacted with the media on Monday morning on the allegation levelled against her by the woman alleging that she misled her to file a complaint against Naik to tarnish his image. She said that she will submit a letter to the police commissioner and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seek a thorough investigation. “I have demanded that security should be given to women immediately,” said Mhatre. She added that in the last 33 years of her political career, she never made any personal attack. “There is a need for a thorough investigation under whose pressure the woman submitted the letter, who wrote and suggested to do so,” said Mhatre.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre stresses aggressive vaccination to prevent measles

Political career and financial support promised, claims woman

The woman submitted the letter to Nerul police station at the behest of Mhatre and Chougule who had assured her of a political career and financial support. She also expressed regret for her act and apologised to MLA Naik.

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Patkar, on behalf of Chougule, said that they will deal with the allegations legally. “Since the allegation was made on Shiv Sena chief Navi Mumbai, they will deal with the matter legally,” said Patkar, adding that a complaint of rape submitted to police cannot be withdrawn, even if the complainant withdraws. “The matter becomes a state versus the accused,” said Patkar, adding that they will intervene in the case and fight it legally.

Last year in April 2022, the woman filed one complaint each at Nerul and Belapur police stations. In the first complaint, the woman claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner for 27 years and they also had a 14-year-old son. She also alleged that she was exploited mentally and sexually. Similarly, in another complaint at CBD-Belapur police station, she alleged that he was threatened by Naik to kill her and her son when she insisted that he accept the latter publicly and give him his rights.

Following her complaint, Naik was booked under relevant sections pertaining to rape, threat and cheating among others. Naik managed to get a pre-arrest bail from the Thane session court and later the state submitted a closure report to the Bombay High court as no evidence was found against him.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre demands to expedite to purchase plot for hospital