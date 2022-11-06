Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre demands to expedite to purchase plot for hospital |

Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre met the commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Rajesh Narvekar last week and demanded to immediately release funds for the land acquisition for the super specialist hospital and medical college to be built at Sector 15A, CBD Belapur.

After meeting the municipal commissioner, MLA Mhatre alleged that a section of politicians in the city is against the development and thus the development work should not be stopped and it should be done on a priority basis.

“A super specialty hospital and medical college is being proposed in the CBD. However, a section of people is opposing this. It needs to be understood that the opposition to the said development work is not against MLA Mhatre. In fact, they are against the people of Navi Mumbai.”

She added that there is only one municipal hospital with 300 beds in the city of 15 lakh population.

“In the past 25 years, only an MRI facility has been installed in the municipal hospitals. The hospital lacks major healthcare facilities,” said Mhatre. In the last 25 years, there has been a complete failure to set up a surgery and treatment system for any type of heart, brain, kidney problems in the municipal hospital. There is a need for upgradation in the healthcare facilities in the city, especially at the civic hospital which helps the poor.

It is the right of citizens to get good medical facilities at civic-run hospitals,” she stressed. Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar responded positively.