Navi Mumbai: Awareness camp held to help protect reptiles and birds

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe unit of Bhartiya Bauddh Mahasabha organised an awareness camp in Dhamma Deep Buddha Vihar in Hanuman Nagar in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai with the aim of informing the local people about snakes and animals.

Deepak Gaikwad, a well-known environmentalist and a member of the Wildlife Welfare Association informed people about different animals, reptiles, birds and snakes.

He stressed that all animals, birds and reptiles should be protected as they are part of the eco-system and their presence is necessary for the environment.

During the camp, he informed people on how to identify venomous and non-venomous snakes and what species of snakes we have and what to do in case of snakebite.

Further, Gaikwad answered questions and cleared the doubts and appealed to the following helpline number (+91 97573 22901) of the Wildlife Welfare Association which protects wildlife immediately, without killing or injuring any snakes or injured birds in the area.