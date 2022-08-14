Navi Mumbai: Atal Tinkering Lab sets up at Moru Narayan Mhatre and Tukaram Gharat Junior College in Ulwe

ATL is the flagship initiative of AIM, the Government of India, to nurture an innovative mindset amongst high school students across the length and breadth of India | File

Navi Mumbai: Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sansthan's Chairman Janardan Bhagat inaugurated the newly constructed 'Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at Moru Narayan Mhatre and Tukaram Gharat Junior College in Ulwe node on Friday.

Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) is a sub-mission under the Atal Innovation Mission of the Government of India. ATL is the flagship initiative of AIM, the Government of India, to nurture an innovative mindset amongst high school students across the length and breadth of India.

“Technology is very important in the 21st century. Accordingly, under the ATL scheme, school students will get a platform for developing scientific temperament,” said Bhagat.

He added that the new generation has to be introduced to new technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud computing in school life, so that the skill demand of the IT industry is met.

“Tinkering means creating something new from an idea. School students will be taught to work on the same lines and ideas. One of the objectives is that people can get employment after good training. Science and technology should be taught in schools and colleges if the world wants to lead the way in development. There is a need to inculcate new thinking in the children of the country,” said former MP Ramseth Thakur.

The ATL scheme can play a vital role, he said. He added that the ATL has started to meet the above needs.