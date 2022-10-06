Navi Mumbai: As Navratri ends, over 1200 Goddess Durga idols immersed on Vijaya Dashmi

Navi Mumbai: The Navratri festival, which comes after Ganeshotsav, was concluded with great enthusiasm under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. A total of 176 Navratri Utsava Mandals had taken permission for the mandapam for the festival, this year.

On the concluding day of Navratri also known as Vijaya Dashami, a total of 1198 Goddess Durga idols and Ghats were submerged at 22 immersion sites under the civic jurisdiction. The civic body had made adequate arrangements at these immersion sites.

As per the data shared by the civic body, under the Belapur ward, a total of 104 idols were submerged at five immersion sites. Out of which, 42 were idols and 62 were public mandal.

Similarly, the Nerul division saw a total of 161 idols immersed at two sites, 83 idols immersed at two sites in Vashi, 131 idols immersed at three sites in Turbhe ward, 197 idols immersed at two sites in Koparkhairane ward, 211 idols immersed at four sites in Ghansoli ward, 74 idols immersed at three sites in Airoli ward, and 226 idols plunged at one site in Digha ward.

Two separate—wet and dry—Nirmalya Kalash were kept at all 22 immersion sites. It was transported by a separate Nirmalya vehicle. A separate arrangement has been made at the project site at Turbhe to process this extract while taking care to maintain its purity.

In accordance with the Navratri Festival, the immersion ceremony of the Navratri Festival was completed in a well-organized and well-planned manner by NMMC and the police.