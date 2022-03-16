Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospital achieves over 200 plus successful kidney transplants

Apollo Hospital Navi Mumbai achieved a remarkable milestone in its Renal Transplant Program with the successful completion of over 200 life-saving kidney transplants in three years. The achievement is especially commendable as it includes kidney transplants carried out during the challenging period of the COVID pandemic.

The 200+ kidney transplants were carried out at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai and are testaments to their high calibers and organ-specific domain knowledge in Nephrology supported by the latest in Robotic technology.

The hospital informed that they have a success rate of over 99% with complex transplants successfully carried out including ABO-incompatible (mismatched blood group) transplants and repeat (second) transplant cases.

According to the hospital, apart from donors, there were cadaver transplants. The hospital stresses creating awareness among people about organ donation. Of the 200 plus kidney transplants, donors' age ranges from 30 to 81 years.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:42 PM IST