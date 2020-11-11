Navi Mumbai: APMC market gets Alphonso mangoes from Malawi in Southeast Africa

Though the mango season is yet to begin in India, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi has received a total of 1500 boxes of Malavi mangoes from Africa on Wednesday. This is the second year, when the Malavi mangoes have been imported because of its huge demand in the Indian market. It tastes similar to Ratnagiri Hapus.

Malawi is a landlocked country in Southeast Africa, between Zambia and Tanzania.

Traders at the wholesale market say that around 10 years ago, grafts from Alphonso trees from Ratnagiri were taken and planted in Malawi, with the rootstock of local mango available there over 1,500 acres.

The first consignment of 1500 boxes arrived at the wholesale market of which 500 boxes were sent to Pune and the remaining are being sold in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.