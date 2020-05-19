Navi Mumbai among six 5-star rated garbage-free cities of India

Navi Mumbai has been rated 5 star in the new list of garbage-free cities announced on Monday by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri. Surat, Rajkot, Indore, Mysore and Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh have also been rated 5-star garbage-free cities. Navi Mumbai has consistently figured among the list of clean cities in India. It was ranked 7th in the 2019 edition of the Swachh Sarvekshan.

The Star Rating Protocol was launched by the Ministry in January 2018 to institutionalize a mechanism for cities to achieve Garbage Free status, and to motivate cities to achieve higher degrees of cleanliness.

Puri said, “Five years ago, we introduced Swachh Survekshan (SS), the annual cleanliness survey for urban India that has proven immensely successful. However, since it is a ranking system, several of our cities, despite doing exceptionally well, were not being recognized appropriately. The Ministry, therefore, devised the Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities - a comprehensive framework where each ward in every city must achieve a certain standard across 24 different components of solid waste management (SWM) and is graded based on overall marks received”.