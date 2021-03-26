Navi Mumbai: Amid pandemic, doctors carried out 325 successful deliveries from COVID-19 infected mothers

While COVID-19 continues to haunt people, with the rising number of active cases, dedicated doctors from civic as well as private hospitals under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have ensured the successful delivery of babies from COVID-19 infected mothers in both civic and private hospitals. A total of 325 women who were found COVID-19 positive have delivered babies, and both the mothers and their babies are fine.



By the end of March 2020, most services were closed across the country due to the imposition of lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. However, health services were available without any pause. From March 2020 to February 2021, as per the civic health department, a total of 325 pregnant women who had tested positive for COVID-19 delivered babies successfully under the guidance of doctors.



Initially, only the Vashi civic hospital was admitting such patients and the health department ensured that babies are kept away from theirCOVID-19 infected mothers. They were given the babies after the mothers recovered from the infection. Now, the civic body has started admitting pregnant women with COVID-19 infection at the Maternal and Child Hospital in Belapur. The number of beds has also been increased in the Maternal and Child Hospital at Belapur, which is functioning for COVID-19 pregnant women.



The first complicated case of a pregnant woman with coronavirus infection was reported in the first week of April when there was little information available regarding the virus. A 32-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Ghansoli had delivered a baby after cesarean section at Vashi hospital. The mother had dextrocardia, a rare congenital heart condition in which the heart is positioned toward the right side of the chest instead of the left, and this made the case more complicated for doctors. The cesarean section operation was administered by a team of doctors led by Dr. Rajesh Mhatre, a gynecologist at the civic hospital in Vashi. In the same manner, the doctors handled all such cases carefully.