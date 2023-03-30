Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik raises 245 objections during Draft Development Plan hearing | Twitter

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik made 245 objections and suggestions during the hearing on the draft development plan of the city for the next 20 years published by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

He demanded that the provision of various civic and infrastructure facilities in different nodes, villages, MIDCs, and slums should be made and no node should be deprived of these facilities.

Civic amenities should be planned

Naik said that civic amenities like schools, hospitals, playgrounds, parks, libraries, roads, footpaths, flyovers, skywalks, and subways, among others should be planned for the next 20 years.

During the hearing, Naik criticised the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for selling plots reserved for civic amenities in the original development plan and urged the municipal administration to acquire the remaining 550 facility plots as soon as possible.