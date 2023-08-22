Navi Mumbai: AHTU Rescues 17-Day-Old Infant; Arrests 8 Including Mother For Attempting To Sell Baby

Navi Mumbai: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police rescued a 17-day-old infant and arrested eight persons including the mother when they were trying to sell the infant at ₹2.5 lakh in Kharghar on Sunday evening. They had come from Mankhurd to conceal the deal.

The mother was identified as Mumtaz Rahman Mandal (28) and she admitted to having been involved along with the brokers in the racket.

Cops swung into action after receiving tip-off

Officials of AHTU received information about the deal and accordingly laid a trap near Siddhi Vinay Building in sector-21 in Kharghar. Around 3 pm, the mother of the child, Mumtaz Khan, along with the rickshaw driver identified as Nadim Shahid Ansari (29) arrived at the location in a rickshaw, accompanied by the 17-day-old baby.

The police already waiting there immediately caught all of them. Further investigations revealed the involvement of five other individuals from Mumbra who were also participating in the illegal transaction.

5 others involved in human-trafficking also nabbed by police

Later others were also arrested and they were identified as Mumtaz Niaz Abbas Khan( 48) Ghulam Ghaus Ahmed Ansari (37) Suresh Shamrao Kamble (60) residing in Mumbra, Zubeida Syed Rafiq(49) and Shamira Banu Mohaddeen Shaikh, (42) from Cheeta Camp Trombay, and Dilshad Alam(42) from Bandra Kherwadi.

The arrested accused were booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The police further informed that they are conducting a comprehensive investigation if they were involved in a racket of child trafficking or executed similar deals in the past also.