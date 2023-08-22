Navi Mumbai: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues 3 Child Labour From Belapur Hotel

Representational Image | pxhere.com

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police rescued three child labour from a hotel in Belapur last week. A case has been registered against the hotel's manager, who was found employing these minors.

AHTU had received information about the illegal employment of children and they were forced to excess work excessively at Arush Hotel in CBD Sector-15.

Raid Conducted At Belapur Hotel By Police Team

Following an instruction from Senior Police Inspector Atul Aher, Assistant Police Inspector Neelam Pawar, accompanied by Police Sub-Inspector Bhargude along with the team, conducted a raid on Aarush Hotel in CBD on Friday, August 18, around 5:00 PM. During the operation, it was found three minors, from 16 to 17 years old were being employed at the hotel.

When they were questioned, the young children revealed that they had been working at the hotel for several months, receiving inadequate wages for their labour. Promptly, securing the release of the three child labourers. Furthermore, legal proceedings have been initiated against Manohar Shetty (50), the manager of Arush Hotel, under the Child Labour Prevention Act and the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act. The case has been registered at the Belapur police station.

