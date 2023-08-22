Navi Mumbai: Congress' 3-Day Cleaning Drive In Nerul Garden Brings Joy To Children; Citizens Laud Initiative |

Navi Mumbai: The Congress Party conducted a three days cleaning drive of a garden in sector 6 in Nerul. The garden was filled with overgrown grasses and it was difficult for children to even enter.

However, after it was cleaned, residents of Nerul Sector 6 expressed happiness. “They witnessed the slogan 'Congress Ka Haath, Aam Aadmi Ke Saath',” said Ravindra Sawant, Navi Mumbai District Spokesperson of Congress, Ravindra Sawant, who took the initiative.

On Sunday at 11 am, after a three-day cleaning, when the children of the area returned to play on the playground, the residents of the division thanked Sawant.

Congress Workers Mowed Wild Grass Grown On Children Playground

Due to two and a half months of rains, wild grass had grown on the Municipal Corporation's Tanaji Malusare ground in Sarsole village in sector 6 in Nerul. As there was no playground for the children in the area, the children were busy playing with their mobile phones at home.

In the cleaning campaign, District Spokesperson Sawant, and Nerul ward number 86 president Jeevan Gavane themselves removed the wild grass by running machines for a long time in the playground.