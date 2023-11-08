Navi Mumbai: AHTU Busts Sex Racket Run By Minor Girl In Vashi Hotel

Navi Mumbai: Minor Girl Held For Running Flesh Trade In Vashi, Case Registered | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police busted a sex racket allegedly run by a 17-year-old girl in a hotel in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The police also rescued four women who were forced into prostitution. A case has been registered at the APMC police station.

Based on the information, the AHTU unit laid a trap by sending a dummy customer and later carried out a raid on Tuesday evening at a hotel located at Satra Plaza in Vashi. During the raid, the police found that the minor girl, hailing from Malad, was running the flesh trade.

Police safely rescue entrapped women

According to police, at the time of the raid, there were no customers. However, they rescued four women, two of them were from Mumbai and two from Nepal and Bihar. While three of them are in their twenties, the fourth rescued woman was 30 years old. They were lured with easy money and forced into prostitution.

The accused girl used to give a portion of the money earned from prostitution to the victims and keep the rest for herself. All the rescued women have been sent to a rehabilitation home.

Incriminating items confiscated during raid

During the raid, the police also confiscated a mobile phone, a watch, and cash totalling ₹84,030, along with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of more than ₹1.5 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act-1956.

