Navi Mumbai: After nine months, first play at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha on Saturday

The Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha in Vashi, which is considered to be the home of art and culture in Navi Mumbai is set to open from Saturday after almost 9 months. After easing in the lockdown, a number of services were already started. However, the theater was not allowed to avoid the spread of the viruses. Now, it will be opened with half of the capacity.
The auditorium which is maintained and run by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to reopen for public use from December 19.
On the first day, Marathi theatre 'Tu Mhanshil Tasam' will be played. “The third bell of Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha will ring after a long period of nine months,” said a senior civic official.
Ahead of the reopening of the auditorium, NMMC officials took all necessary measures like proper sanitization of the auditorium including the seating area and premises.
“As per the decision of the government, the theater will continue to operate at 50 percent capacity,” said the official. He added that 43 employees attached to auditorium management have been tested for COVID 19 and 1 of them found positive. He was been quarantined and his treatment is already going on.
According to a civic official, sanitizers will be available at the entrance and other required places during the actual play.
“There will be emphasizing on the necessary measures to prevent the the spread of COVID and all safety norms will be followed like 'no mask - no entry’,” added the official.
During the lockdown, the theater business suffered huge losses and people attached to this profession had to face financial difficulties.
Since the auditorium has been restarted on experimental basis with 50 per cent capacity, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar decided to give 75 percent discount on the current rent of the auditorium.
However, Bangar has appealed to the theatre lovers to be present to appreciate the plays performed at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha with the same enthusiasm and to enhance the culture of Marathi theatre.
