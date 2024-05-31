Navi Mumbai: After aircraft and stone-pelters, drones pose danger to flamingos |

Days after 39 flamingos were blown to smithereens while in the path of an Emirates aircraft, green groups have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about drones posing danger to the birds around the sensitive DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai.

Activists and environmentalists have demanded regulated use of drones in the area frequented by flamingos this time every year. They said that groups of people gather around the lake to shoot pictures and videos. With the increasing trend of ‘reels’ and ‘shorts’ on social media, there is rampant use of drone cameras to film the birds.

Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum activist Rekha Sankhala said that youngsters get excited when they see the birds and often use drone cameras to capture the moment. “This disturbs the birds and also poses a risk if they suddenly decide to fly,” she said.

NatConnect director BN Kumar said, “After aircraft and stone throwers, drones are posing a major threat to the safety of flamingos. At times, drones are flown just one or two feet above the birds. The sharp, whirring propeller blades badly hurt and even kill the fragile birds that are covered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.”

Kumar added, “What is even more dangerous for the birds is that the drones try to track them even during their flights. An official intervention to keep drones away from flamingo zones is very important.” Kumar also marked his email to the state Director General of Police, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the Mangrove Cell.