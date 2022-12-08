Navi Mumbai: AAP workers celebrate party's MCD 2022 election win

AAP celebrates MCD 2022 election win |

Navi Mumbai: City's unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated an emphatic win over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 MCD election. The party won 134 seats out of 250 seats in the corporation.

The outfit in the city claimed that they won the election because of zero corruption. Today, AAP is the fastest-growing party across the country, with a huge positive response from the general public. “AAP has secured an undisputed majority, overturning the corrupt rule of the BJP for the past 15 years. Now that the Delhi Municipal Corporation is in power along with the Delhi State Government, nobody can stop Delhi from becoming a world-class city,” said Shyambhau Kadam, President, of AAP Navi Mumbai.

Like across the country, Team Aap Navi Mumbai is also getting a great response from the common people of Navi Mumbai. For today's Delhi success, Team Aap Navi Mumbai also celebrated with a bang at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi. Sweets were distributed by the team on this occasion.

“Heartfelt thanks to the people of Delhi for the undisputed majority, I am sure that AAP's Mayor in Delhi MCD will do an excellent and people-oriented job just like the Delhi State Government,” said Preeti Shindekar, Vice President, AAP Navi Mumbai.

