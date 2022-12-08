Navi Mumbai: PMC receives an overwhelming of waste collection passbook initiative

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Navi Mumbai: The dry waste collection passbook scheme of the Panvel Municipal Corporation received a good response from students and schools. The scheme was launched around two months ago, and during this period, Carmel School Kalamboli collected the highest 339 kg of plastic under the Kalamboli Ward.

Similarly, KES English Medium School in Panvel ward collected 110 kg of plastic and 101 kg of plastic from Apeejay School, Kharghar. Meanwhile, the highest amount of plastic was collected from Marathi Zilla Parishad School in Kamothe Ward. The civic administration praised all these schools.

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner and administrator Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, the 'Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme' has been started in schools under municipal jurisdiction. Under this scheme, waste plastic from the houses of students of various schools in all the wards is being collected through the school. In the last two months, this scheme is getting a great response from students in various schools.

The 'Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme' was launched two months ago in a program organized by the Solid Waste Department. 

