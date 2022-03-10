Navi Mumbai: AAP to celebrate in Vashi if party wins Punjab

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a celebration function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi on the Punjab assembly election result.

The party believes that the initial trend of counting will continue and it win the assembly election.

Pramod Mahajan, spokesperson of Navi Mumbai AAP said that they will hold a grand celebration of the Punjab assembly election win today 5 pm in Vashi. “Party workers will assemble and celebrate the result,” said Mahajan. He added that Delhi model development work is being recognized out of Delhi. “We worked very hard in Punjab and the result is expected,” said Mahajan.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:41 AM IST