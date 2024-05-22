Navi Mumbai: 82-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹32.13 Lakh By Cyber Cons In The Name Of Fake Terror Case | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Cyber cheating by threatening the victim about fake drug cases have been common modus to cheat, but for the first time, the cyber con men targeted their victim by threatening with a terror case in Pulwama attack. The 82-year-old man in this case who was cheated by the cyber conmen, was threatened with a terror case against him in Pulwama attack. The complainant, a Dubai based businessman who has now returned back to India, was conned by three accused at a tune of Rs 32.13 lakh. The cheating happened in a span of six days from May 12 to May 18.

“The first caller who was a female, had called and introduced to be from crime branch and told the complainant that his name has cropped up in the investigations of Pulwama attack. In order to seek bail, the caller then asked to speak to her senior,” senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam from Navi Mumbai Cyber police station, said.

Later, another person who introduced him as Sunil Kumar Mishra, told about additional charges on him which included drug smuggling. The third caller who introduced himself as Shirodkar, then joined in who spoke about his arrest and punishment to avoid the same, he can seek bail by paying the amount they ask him to pay periodically.

The accused further, had also shared two documents with the complainant named as ‘confidentiality agreement’ and ‘narcotics control bureau’ that named the complainant as accused in various terror cases.

“The accused made fake documents and used green, red and blue coloured stamps to make it look real. The accused were aware of the complainant’s name before they called him hence it is suspected that there was a data leak of the victim. The accused convinced the victim that the document and the charges against him were true and in a period of six days made him pay Rs 32.13 lakh to avoid any action against him. He came to us as he later suspected that it was not real,” the officer added.

The police officials are currently trying to trace the place from where the call originated. “These days, many conmen make internet calls from abroad to con people. In this case, the three mobile numbers used are from within the country,” he added.