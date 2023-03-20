Navi Mumbai: 702 out of 1500 proposed CCTV cameras installed, 63 cameras become operational | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Of the total of 1500 CCTV cameras that are being installed across the city, 63 have become operational and are connected with the command and control system at civic headquarters in Belapur. The civic chief inspected the command room and checked the quality of the live footage from CCTV cameras.

According to a senior civic official, of the total 1500 CCTV cameras, 702 high-definition cameras have already been installed. In addition, At 592 places, concrete foundations have been prepared for pillars for installing CCTV cameras and 534 pillars have been erected.

Remainig work will be completed before the year end

The installation work of all CCTV cameras will be completed before the end of this year, and they will become operational.

During his inspection of the main control room, Mr Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner, carefully observed the CCTV footage of the camera installation. He inspected the activities going on in some parts of the city by zooming in and out through the CCTV cameras connected to the control room.

Under this project, various types of CCTV cameras are being installed at 540 locations in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, and cameras have already been installed at 230 locations. High-definition cameras are being installed at important crossroads, bus depots, markets, parks, grounds, lakes, busy places, NMMC premises, Palm Beach Road, Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel Road, and high-traffic roads of the city.

Move to increase saftery in the city

In a bid to increase safety, the general body of the NMMC cleared a proposal to install around 1,500 CCTV cameras in the city in 2018. However, the installation was delayed for various reasons, including COVID restrictions.

Speaking about the feature of CCTV cameras, a senior civic official said that these cameras include 954 fixed cameras and 165 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras that capture 360-degree panoramic images. Apart from this, 9 thermal cameras are being installed in view of marine security keeping in view the security of coastal areas under the NMMC area.

Meanwhile, the work on the main central control room (Integrated Command and Control Centre) of the CCTV system is going on at NMMC headquarters and this will be connected to the special room at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. A similar monitoring room will be in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 1.