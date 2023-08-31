Navi Mumbai: 7-Year-Old Among 2 Dead After Slipping From Hilly Area At Adai Waterfall

2 Die At Adai Waterfall After Slipping From Hilly Area; Police Register Case Of Accidental Death | representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old man and his seven-year-old nephew died after falling near Adai waterfall in Panvel on Wednesday afternoon. They were part of a seven-member group who climbed the hill from the back of the Adai waterfall. However, they slipped at a sharp slope and died. Khandeshwar police registered a case of accidental death.

Both the deceased were identified as Pradip Kami, 7, and Paras Kami, 35, and they were residents of Sukhapur in Panvel.

The incident

According to the police, they were going to Adai waterfall. However, they entered from the back side of the hill as police banned the entry to the fall. While climbing, they slipped and fell into a gorge, and due to severe injuries, they died. “They were relatives,” said the police.

Adai waterfall is popular among locals and people throng during monsoon. However, during heavy rainfall, the water level of the dam rises suddenly and there are chances of drowning. Ahead of the monsoon, police banned entry in most of the waterfalls and also started patrolling. However, according to police, this group entered from the back side of the hill to skip police patrolling.

Waterfall accidents on the rise

Despite police presence, people venture into waterfalls during the monsoon. Last Saturday, a 13-year-old boy from Kharghar drowned at Pandavkada waterfall after he ventured along with his friends. The deceased was identified as Harsh Papu Gautam, a resident of Sector 21 in Kharghar.

According to police, Gautam along with his friends went to the hilly terrain of Kharghar around 3 pm on Saturday. They decided to take a dip into the water of Pandavkada waterfall. Since Gautam was not a good swimmer, he could not gauge the depth of the water. And he drowned. His friends frantically called his family following which police and the Kharghar fire brigade reached the site.

A dedicated search operation was launched, continuing late into the evening, but the young boy remained missing. The grim wait ended tragically on Sunday morning when Harsh's body was fished out from the water. The Kharghar police have registered a case of sudden death and have initiated a thorough investigation.

Similarly, a 17-year-old boy had drowned at a waterbody near Taloja jail in Kharghar after the boy entered along with his friends.

