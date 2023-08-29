Navi Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns At Pandavkada Waterfall In Kharghar

Representational Pic |

Navi Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy from Kharghar drowned at Pandavkada waterfall last week after he ventured there along with his friends. The deceased was identified as Harsh Pafpu Gautam, a resident of Sector 21 in Kharghar.

According to police, Gautam along with his friends went to the hilly terrain of Kharghar around 3 pm on Saturday. They decided to take a dip into the water of Pandavkada waterfall.

Since Gautam was not a good swimmer, he could not gauge the depth of the water. And he drowned. His friends frantically called his family following which police and the Kharghar fire brigade reached the site.

Dead Body Was Fished Out After Nearly 16 Hours Of Search

A dedicated search operation was launched, continuing late into the evening, but the young boy remained missing. The grim wait ended tragically on Sunday morning when Harsh's body was fished out from the water. The Kharghar police have registered a case of sudden death and have initiated a thorough investigation.

Despite a warning from Kharghar police, youths ventured inside the waterfall and a tragic incident took place.

