Navi Mumbai: 4,500 mangroves being choked at JNPA again, activists SOS to government | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: As many as 4,500 mangroves at JNPA face the danger of getting wiped out all over again with the blocking of intertidal water, environmentalists alleged.

These are the same mangroves that were rejuvenated on their own after their death due to the stagnation of murky water as confirmed by the Forest Department in May 2018.

Regional Forest Officer admitted to the destruction of mangroves

The High Court-appointed mangrove committee had in fact imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on JNPA (then JNPT). The penalty was paid by the port’s contractor ITD Cementation India Ltd, as per the information obtained by NatConnect Foundation from the Forest Department.

Responding to a query by local fishermen’s leader Ramdas Koli, the then Regional Forest Officer B D Gaikwad had admitted the massive destruction of mangroves.

4.5 hectares of mangroves dried up, water flow resumed after complaints

This happened as JNPT was doing landfill for its Container Terminal-4, Gaikwad said and explained: “It has come to our notice during our inspection that 4,550 mangrove plants on 4.5 hectares have dried up due to the non-availability of seawater. These plants do not seem to be alive.”

After persistent complaints, the water flow was resumed and the mangroves began to grow on their own, environmentalists said.

Environmentalist complained to CM

In a déjà vu, the mangroves are facing the danger of being annihilated again with the blocking of intertidal water, Nandakumar Pawar, president of small-scale traditional fish workers union, and Dilip Koli of Paramparik Machhimar Kruti Samiti have complained to the Mangrove Committee. In a separate move, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar has complained to the Chief Minister against the act and appealed for intervention from the Mantralaya to save the mangroves.

The attempt to kill the mangroves again is happening on JNPA land itself and this reflects the port management's contempt for nature, Pawar said in the complaint marked to the Raigad district collector.

JNPA destroying mangroves

He pointed out that the environment record of the port is highly questionable as it has been destroying mangroves and wetlands for its SEZ project and the Container Terminal-lV.

When FPJ contacted JNPA, it said that the incident took place in 2018 and necessary corrective action has been taken after that. There is abundant growth of mangrove vegetation in the said area. The development of balance work for the fourth container terminal project is going on with all statutory clearances.