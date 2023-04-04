 Navi Mumbai: JNPA creates records in handling containers; highest number catered
Navi Mumbai: JNPA creates records in handling containers; highest number catered

During the corresponding period last year, JNPA handled 5.68 Million Twenty Equipment Units' (TEUs), which was also a record then.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which handles India’s largest container port, created history as it registered its highest-ever throughput of 6.05 MTEUs in 2022-23. The Port had crossed 6 MTEUs on March 30, 2023.

During the corresponding period last year, JNPA handled 5.68 Million Twenty Equipment Units' (TEUs), which was also a record then. It accounts for an increase of 6.4% in the total throughput. The total traffic handled at JNPA from April 2022 to March 2023 is 83.86 million metric tons (MMT), which is 10.35% higher than the 76 MMT traffic handled for the same period of last year.

JNPA chairman expresses joy over success

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA said, “We are very proud of sharing this news. This is an exemplary achievement that will go into our record books. This proves our commitment to making the Port a perfect getaway for the EXIM trade. It is a token of the port’s consistent efforts and commitment to providing the best services to our clients. I thank all our partners and stakeholders for trusting us. JNPA is committed to its role in maintaining the nation’s economic growth trajectory.”

