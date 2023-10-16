Navi Mumbai: 4 Held During Raid At Hookah Parlour In Kamothe

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Four persons, including the owner of a hookah parlour in Kamothe, were arrested by Unit two and three of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police after a raid was carried out last week. The raid resulted in the seizure of materials used in the hookah parlour.

The individuals arrested were identified as Akash Bharti, 28, the owner of the hookah parlour, and three waiters from the hookah parlour.

Accused Booked Under Several Charges

They have been arrested under specific relevant sections of the Amendment Act 2018 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertising Trade and Commerce and Exchange of Manufacture, Supply and Distribution) Act 2003. These sections likely pertain to the illegal operation of a hookah parlour and the violation of tobacco-related regulations.

The illegal hookah parlour was reportedly located at shop number 13 in Om Shivam Residency, sector 17 in Kamothe. During the raid, the police from the Crime Branch seized materials worth Rs 81,00, which were likely related to the operation of the hookah parlour.

