 Navi Mumbai: 37-year-old labour kills colleague in Rabale MIDC; accused absconding
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: 37-year-old labour kills colleague in Rabale MIDC; accused absconding | Representative Image

Rabale police registered a case of murder against a 37-year-old labour for allegedly killing another labour in the Rabale MIDC area early this week. They were working at the same site, said police.

The accused was identified as Awadhesh Sridhar and he attacked his co-worker Ravindra Bhaskar Suradkar over a petty issue. Sridhar is currently absconded.

Petty argument led to crime

According to police, around 9 on Sunday, when both Awadhesh and Ravindra were working in the company, there was an argument between them over a minor reason. The argument resulted in a fight, Awadhesh first beat Ravindra in a fit of anger.

Victim succumbed to his injuries

Ravindra was seriously injured, and Awadhesh fled from the place. Other workers admitted Ravindra to the hospital but he died due to injuries. The Rabale MIDC police registered a case of murder against Awadhesh and started searching for him.

Navi Mumbai: Salesman flees with ₹3 lakh collection of Panvel shop; case registered
