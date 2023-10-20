 Navi Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held In Rabale For Duping 26 Individuals Of ₹57.75 Lakh Promising Job In Azerbaijan
According to the police, the accused operates an electrical and hardware store in Rabale.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Representational photo |

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly defrauding 26 individuals of Rs 57.75 lakhs, promising them job opportunities in Azerbaijan. Shockingly, the accused went as far as providing fake appointment letters to victims.

Accused Provided Counterfeit Appointment Letters To Some Victims

According to the police, the accused operates an electrical and hardware store in Rabale. His modus operandi involved targeting young job seekers and enticing them with lucrative overseas employment prospects, particularly in Azerbaijan. However, after obtaining the money, he would offer various excuses and delay the process. Some victims were even given counterfeit appointment letters, as reported by a police official.

After some time, the job seekers began to realize that the accused was not providing any concrete information about their potential departure to Azerbaijan. Subsequently, they lodged complaints at the Rabale MIDC police station. Law enforcement has registered a case of cheating against the accused and is currently conducting a thorough investigation.

