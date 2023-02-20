Navi Mumbai: 32-year-old Bihar man held for murder of a woman in Sanpada

Representative Image

Turbhe MIDC police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bihar who allegedly murdered a 33-year-old with a sharp edge weapon and fled from the city. The man had an argument with the deceased woman and in a fit of rage, he stabbed her, said police.

The body of the woman was found at Amrit Garden, opposite Silicon Tower in sector 30 in Sanpada on February 15 morning. The garden cleaner noticed the body when he came around 10.30 am to clean the garden and according to police was informed about the incident. A case of murder was registered at Sanpada police station.

However, the deputy commissioner of police of zone 1 directed Sanpada and Turbhe MIDC police to conduct a simultaneous investigation. A team was also formed under the Turbhe MIDC police station.

How Cops nabbed the accused

During the investigation, the team came across a property missing complaint registered by the deceased woman at Sanpada police station. Taking a clue from the complaint, the police interrogated many people and finally zeroed in on the accused identified as Mohammad Jamshed Sakerul Khan, 32, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar.

A team was sent to the suspect's home in Bihar. However, the team came to know after reaching that he had fled to Nepal via Raxaul along India-Nepal Border. But with technical analysis, the police finally caught Khan from Raxaul.

Vivek Pansare, DCP zone one informed that the accused admitted to have committed the crime. “They had a brief argument over an issue and in a fit of rage, he stabbed at her and fled from the city,” said Pansare.

The further investigation is being carried out by Sanpada police station.

