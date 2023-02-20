Navi Mumbai: Bank Employees Association celebrates Shiv Jayanti with enthusiasm | Sourced photo

Panvel: The city unit of the Bank of Maharashtra Employees Union celebrated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, the employees' union distributed books on Shivaji Maharaj among children.

The union celebrated the occasion in association with the Swaraj Group, based in Newali. Many dignitaries from the union, Government Teachers College, and others were present.

The union's organizing secretary, Arvind More, speaking at the event said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a Rayat's [masses'] king in true sense. He said that everyone felt welcome in the Maratha king's land.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj still revered

Shivaji Maharaj is known for the welfare schemes he implemented. "Everyone received justice in his kingdom," said More, and he added that anyone who did him wrong would get their due.

He elaborated that Shivaji Maharaj built more than 100 forts, various dams, and also established a society where women were respected. "The welfare schemes he made then, need to be implemented even today," More said.

