Navi Mumbai: 31-year-old from Pune found dead at Kalamboli garden

A 31-year-old man was found murdered in a garden in Kalamboli on Thursday morning. The man was strangulated the previous night. The police found a diary in the pocket of the deceased, and accordingly established his identity and also informed his family in Pune.

There was a chaotic situation near CIDCO garden at sector 2E on Thursday morning when an unknown body was found.

Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Kalamboli police station said that we found a diary from the pocket of the deceased from which we established his identity. The deceased identified as Nagnath Kallapa Male, a resident of Chakan in Pune. However, he a native of Hudchikera of Bidar district in Karnataka.

Prima facie it looked that he was strangulated by someone in the garden the previous night or Wednesday night. “We have registered a case of murder against an unknown person under section 302 of IPC and started the investigation,” said Gaikwad, who is also investigating the case.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 42-year-old labour died while working at a construction site in sector 22 in Ulwe. The labour identified as Prakashbhai Tandel received severe injuries after a ladder came crashing at him due to the negligence of a mobile crane driver. Tandel was taken to hospital but he has declared brought dead. The NRI police booked the crane driver for negligence causing death.