Navi Mumbai: 3-Month-Old Infant From Bhopal Undergoes Successful Endoscopic Surgery For Craniosynostosis At Apollo Hospitals

(L) Dr Ravishankar Director Medical Services, (C) Dr. Sumeet Pawar, Consultant Neurosurgery and (R) Dr Kiran Shingote Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A three month old infant from Bhopal has become the second case of Western Zone to undergo Endoscopic surgery for craniosynostosis- a rare condition where an infant's skull bones fuse prematurely. The rare condition, which occurs in 1 in 2000 births, restricts the growth of the brain. Early detection is crucial, as timely intervention can prevent the need for more invasive surgeries later in life, said Dr. Sumeet Pawar, Consultant Neurosurgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai.

Born after 12 year of marriage, the parents were overjoyed at the birth of their daughter. The joy was soon turned into worry when the father of the child, Mrigendra Pratap noticed some asymmetry in the face of the child. “I contacted several paediatricians in Bhopal but nobody could give a solution to the problem. So when I did my research, I found a blog by Dr Pawar and he spoke exactly about this issue and this its when I decided to meet him at Apollo,” Pratap said.

Upon evaluation in the hospital, the infant was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare congenital condition the infant's skull bone fuse too soon, restricting the skull's ability to grow normally, and leading to an abnormal head shape. If not corrected, this can lead to increased pressure on the developing brain, causing developmental delays and neurological issues. Timely surgical intervention can correct the skull shape, relieve pressure on the brain, and allow normal growth and development.

Dr. Pawar, said, "Early diagnosis is crucial, especially in the first three months of life, as it allows us to perform the procedure endoscopically between 3-6 months of age with just a 2.5 cm incision. However, if the diagnosis is delayed and the baby is between 6-9 months old, the child will require open skull surgery, involving a much larger 20 cm incision. At such a young age, this becomes a major surgery with higher risks. Our goal is to operate as early as possible to avoid the need for open skull surgery and ensure a safer, less invasive correction. We are very happy with the successful outcome and hope this paves the way for more such interventions on infants with this condition in the region. The procedure resulted in minimal blood loss and reduced the infant's stay in the ICU to just one night."

Following the surgery, the child was fitted with a custom 3D-printed helmet designed to guide skull growth and correct its shape over the next two years. Regular follow-up visits will ensure the helmet is adjusted appropriately to facilitate near-normal skull development.

The father of the child said, “We didn’t want to risk delaying treatment and wait till she crossed 6 month, as it could have affected our baby’s growth and development. Choosing endoscopic skull surgery was the best decision, and we’re amazed at the remarkable recovery our baby has made.”

Every week, the father is sharing the photographs of the child from Bhopal, to the doctor in order to monitor her development.