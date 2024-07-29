Navi Mumbai: 3 Helmet-Clad Robbers With Gun Loot Jewellery Worth ₹11.80 Lakh From Kharghar Shop; Visuals Surface |

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police have booked three unidentified robbers who broke into a jewellery shop on Sunday night with a revolver and made away with 236 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 11.80 lakh. The three robbers, in order to conceal their identity, came wearing raincoat and helmet. The incident happened at BM jewelers located at, Ekram Heritage at sector 35 in Kharghar. The trio entered the shop at around 10 pm and after entering the shop, made the staff take out the ornaments on gun point.

At the time of the robbery, there was public on road as it was Sunday and the market area was crowded. The accused then ran away on a two wheeler and when they realised that the crowd could try to stop them, they fired a round directing towards the crowd but no one was injured.

नवी मुंबई में फिल्मी स्टाइल में लूट.



ज्वेलरी शोरूम में लूट, फायरिंग कर डरा कर की लूट.



लोकल लोगो ने पकड़ने की कोशिश भी तब भी आरोपियों ने फायरिंग की. pic.twitter.com/eU7cFLr91X — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 29, 2024

"They opened fire in the air openly to scare locals to make sure none of them tried to stop them or folklowed them. The crowd had by then started shouting and screaming and there was a chaos but nobody was injured. The two wheeler used is suspected to be a scooty and there was no number plate,” a police officer from Kharghar said.

Radheshyam Gujar, the owner of the shop was also present at the shop when the incident happened. AFter the incident, teh cctv footage of the robbery and the scene while they fled from the area, has gone viral. At the time of the robbery, one of the staff is seen trying to raise an alarm when the accused notices and hits him. According to police, the accused had fired only one round from the fire arm, when they were fleeing and in teh shop, they had used the gun only to scare the staff.

The crime branch who is parallelly investigating the case, is doing a technical analysis and studying the cctv footage of the accused. “We are trying to trace the route of the accused by following the cctv trial,” a police officer from Crime Branch said.

The Kharghar police have registered a case on the complaint of Gujar under section 311 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023 and sections of the Arms Act. Gujar has claimed that a total of 236 grams of gold ornaments including bangles, necklaces and other gold ornaments worth Rs 11.80 lakhs were robbed. "We have registered a case against three unknown people and are further investigating the matter. Teams have been formed to trace the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare said.