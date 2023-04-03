 Navi Mumbai: 3 held for killing a teen in Panvel taluka
Navi Mumbai: 3 held for killing a teen in Panvel taluka

The deceased, identified as Vinay Vinod Patil, was killed using a sharp object like an axe or a knife.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 3 held for killing a teen in Panvel taluka | FPJ/ Representative Photo

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old boy in Shivkar village in Panvel taluka. The teen was found murdered outside his house in the wee hours on March 29. There were injuries on his head and other parts of his body.

The deceased, identified as Vinay Vinod Patil, was killed using a sharp object like an axe or a knife, said officials. They arrested three persons from Shivkar-Usarli village in Panvel Taluka.

Accused came to steal chickens

According to the police, the three accused had come to Shivkar around 2 am on March 29 to steal chickens but upon reaching Vinay's residence, they saw his phone and stole it from the window.

However, the deceased woke up in the commotion and chased after them. At some distance from his home, the thieves caught hold of him and stabbed him in the stomach with a sharp object and also delivered several blows on his body. Vinay died on the spot.

Vinay's family found his body near Morchula Lake

Vinay's sister woke up around 3.30 am and did not find him at home. She along with her father began searching for the deceased and found his dead body near Ganapati Ghat of Morchula Lake.

The family of deceased called he police and a case was registered at Panvel city police station.

