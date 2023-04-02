Pune Crime: NCP leader & Shirgaon sarpanch Pravin Gopale murdered near Prati Shirdi temple, watch shocking video

NCP leader & Shirgaon sarpanch Pravin Gopale | Facebook

In what police suspect as a murder out of a property dispute, an NCP leader and Sarpanch from Pune districts' Shirgaon, Pravin Gopale was murdered by bike-borne assailants near Prati Shirdi temple.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, the crime happened on Saturday evening near Prati Shirdi temple. Shirgaon is a village in Mawal taluka of the Pune district located at around 50 km from the city. The village is famous for the Prati Shirdi temple.

Search operation launched

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have launched a search operation in the case and said that it is suspected to be a property dispute crime. It should be noted that earlier this month a man was murdered out of a property dispute in Pune's Velhe in broad daylight on March 6. Pune rural police had later arrested 8 people in the case.

In the video, one can see that the assailants attack Gopale after which he runs to save himself. However, the assailants chase him and attack again. Gopale was taken to a private hospital after the attack, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Sarpanch of Shirgaon village and NCP leader Pravin Gopale was brutally murdered by bike-borne assailants. #Pune pic.twitter.com/5nHSIegS1E — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) April 2, 2023

NCP MLA slams home department

Meanwhile, the NCP's MLA from Vadgaonsheri constituency in Pune said that the crime in the state has increased to such an extent that political representatives are getting killed on road.

"What justice will the common people get where even the representatives are not safe? The inaction of the home department has reached its peak," Tingre added.

