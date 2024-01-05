Navi Mumbai: 29-Yr-Old Man Booked For Allegedly Marrying & Impregnating Minor In Panvel | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 29-year-old man for allegedly marrying a 12-year-old girl, repeatedly raping her and making her pregnant, an official said on Friday.

The child marriage, which is illegal in the country, took place about six months ago, he said. The man allegedly repeatedly raped the girl and impregnated her. Both the man and minor originally hail from Satara district of Maharashtra, he said.

Local Doctor Discovered Horrific Crime

During a survey on Thursday, a local doctor from Panvel learnt that the girl was four months pregnant. He then alerted the police.

The station house officer of Khandeshwar police station said that a case has been registered against the man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Similar Crime Reported In Navi Mumbai Earlier

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on October 8 2023.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, the police on October 7 registered a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Shocking Revelation Of Assault

The assault came to light when the girl, who was visiting her brother at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai, went to a hospital where it was found that she was 34 weeks pregnant, the official said.

As per the complaint, the teenager, a resident of a village in Siddharthnagar of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by a man several times sometime before April, he said. The Navi Mumbai police later transferred the case to Siddharthnagar police station for further probe, the official said.